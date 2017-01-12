County seeks bids for additional Mill Creek repairs
About half of the repairs to a Putnam County road that was heavily damaged by 2015 flooding have been completed, and now the county is seeking bids to repair the remaining sections. A portion of the repairs to Mill Creek Road have been completed.
