Council appoints vet to Animal Control Board
Baker will replace veterinarian Gerald Barker, who has served for nearly 16 years on the board, since its inception, Cookeville a Baker will replace veterinarian Gerald Barker, who has served for nearly 16 years on the board, since its inception, Cookeville City Manager Mike Davidson told council members at their Thursday night meeting. The five-member Animal Control Board which oversees the Cookeville-Putnam County Animal Shelter also includes Davidson, Putnam County Executive Randy Porter, Putnam County Commissioner Larry Redwine and Linda Westin, director of Friends of Cookeville-Putnam County Animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't stand ungrateful bitter baby mamas. (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Yeah
|18
|Guy walking around in hooded clothing
|3 hr
|Helper
|22
|Switching Teams
|3 hr
|JudgementDayIsUpo...
|2
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|3 hr
|Twinkie
|274
|you will always be scared boy
|3 hr
|Fudge
|10
|rip off lawyers
|4 hr
|flaviolo
|8
|Physical Therapy
|4 hr
|flaviolo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC