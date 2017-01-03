Council appoints vet to Animal Control Board

Baker will replace veterinarian Gerald Barker, who has served for nearly 16 years on the board, since its inception, Cookeville a Baker will replace veterinarian Gerald Barker, who has served for nearly 16 years on the board, since its inception, Cookeville City Manager Mike Davidson told council members at their Thursday night meeting. The five-member Animal Control Board which oversees the Cookeville-Putnam County Animal Shelter also includes Davidson, Putnam County Executive Randy Porter, Putnam County Commissioner Larry Redwine and Linda Westin, director of Friends of Cookeville-Putnam County Animals.

