Cookeville man indicted for woman's murder

On Friday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Bobby Haney with one count of first degree murder for the death of Donna Roam, 41. He was arrested early Saturday morning and booked into the Jackson County Jail, where's he's being held without bond An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office led to Haney being identified as a suspect.

