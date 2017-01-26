Cookeville Man Indicted, Arrested In ...

Cookeville Man Indicted, Arrested In Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, has resulted in the indictment of a Cookeville man on a murder charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any women with Hsv2 lookin..45 here 17 min looking 1
Last chance 32 min nutzaplente 2
Algood Shell 34 min nutzaplente 2
don already accomplished more than Obam 54 min Libs in PANIC 21
If you have a Muslim family member... 1 hr Holla 2
build the wall, build the wall, build the wall 1 hr Mad Max 22
Grass-Fed Beef 1 hr Just Jack 6
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC