Cookeville filmmakers preparing first feature
When Jacob Carr and Daniel Duarte, both of Cookeville, decided to start their own movie production company, they knew they didn't want to make the same old thing they'd seen before. They wanted to think outside of the a Some of the cast and crew gather to celebrate the filming of "Darkly Damaged."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THP checkpoints tonight, Jan. 28
|52 min
|elephantitis
|2
|Joe sherfield
|1 hr
|nutzaplente
|2
|Local Dentist acts like a fool
|1 hr
|nutzaplente
|16
|poes dinnerbell
|1 hr
|nutzaplente
|28
|Guy walking around in hooded clothing
|1 hr
|Antifa
|31
|Melania Trump
|4 hr
|TRUMPTRAIN
|14
|Highest pay for a CNA?
|5 hr
|Just-Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC