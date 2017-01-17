Collie Odell (C.O.) Wynne
Collie Odell Wynne, 95, departed this life on Friday, January 20, at Heritage Pointe surrounded by his family. Mr. Wynne was born on June 19, 1921, to the late Aubrey Austin and Irene Young Wynne in Elkton, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|poes dinnerbell
|4 hr
|Gemineye
|26
|Local Dentist acts like a fool
|4 hr
|Gemineye
|15
|Melania Trump
|6 hr
|Rasheed
|7
|THP checkpoints tonight, Jan. 28
|7 hr
|makes no sense
|1
|Guy walking around in hooded clothing
|7 hr
|really
|30
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|15 hr
|Fat Patrol of Coo...
|315
|independent oppurtunitys inc ( I.O.I) ?? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Very Concerned Ci...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC