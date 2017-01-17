Collie Odell (C.O.) Wynne

Collie Odell Wynne, 95, departed this life on Friday, January 20, at Heritage Pointe surrounded by his family. Mr. Wynne was born on June 19, 1921, to the late Aubrey Austin and Irene Young Wynne in Elkton, Tennessee.

