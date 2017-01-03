City responds to playground suit

City responds to playground suit

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The city of Cookeville has asked that a lawsuit filed last month regarding Dogwood Park's Heart of the City Playground be dismissed. A child swings to catch a bar on Dogwood Park's Heart of the City Playground, which is the subject of a lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoseppy and Tony 19 min get them off the air 43
scorched earth 2 hr shelly 12
Suicide 2 hr Man without words 4
Looking For A Good Tax Preparer 6 hr yes 4
Institutional wholesale company (May '11) 6 hr Meat and cheese l... 280
Bowmans and More Scammers 7 hr Casey 58
Tennessee Tech Basketball 8 hr Phil 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC