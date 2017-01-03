Charles "Chuck" Edward Sams

Funeral services for Chuck Sams, 83, of Baxter, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Figura. Interment will follow in the Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

