Chamber's annual meeting set for Feb. 7
The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce's 13th annual membership meeting is scheduled to take place at Leslie Town Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce's 13th annual membership meeting is scheduled to take place at Leslie Town Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This year's annual meeting theme is "Success - Past, Present, Future." Dianne Callahan, Chamber VP of membership development is excited about this annual meeting, which is also her 12th anniversary as a Chamber staff member.
