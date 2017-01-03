Cave Warnings: Trashed caverns causin...

Cave Warnings: Trashed caverns causing blockages, flooding

Drainage problems in Cookeville's cave systems and what can be done to solve them was the topic of a presentation hosted by the Upper Cumberland Grotto caving club Wednesday evening. Retired TTU geology professor Ric Finch presented the results of research concerning the city's drainage system at Tech's Johnson Hall Wednesday night and made recommendations for how the city might alleviate future problems.

