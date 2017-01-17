Bond, hearing date set for accused kidnapper
A bond amount and preliminary hearing has been set for the man accused of kidnapping a 74-year-old Cookeville woman last week. Public Defender Craig Fickling, center, discusses scheduling a preliminary hearing with accused kidnapper Russell Lee Vaughn as court officer Justin Bell stands by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
