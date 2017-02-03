Attempted robbery suspect caught
A Cookeville man is at the Putnam County Jail this morning after allegedly attempting to rob an employee of Cookeville Regional Medical Center who was walking to her car. A Cookeville man is at the Putnam County Jail this morning after allegedly attempting to rob an employee of Cookeville Regional Medical Center who was walking to her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our "Christian" President
|8 min
|Antifa
|12
|Kayla Faye randolph
|20 min
|Reid
|2
|Woman selling used br_as on swap n shop
|25 min
|Flamer fo life
|6
|Catchin Eyes??
|31 min
|Flamer fo life
|2
|Shane Flannigan A cheap Taxi
|47 min
|Flamer fo life
|11
|Teresa Jackson DCS ?
|59 min
|Feedback
|1
|Man arrested for 7th offense DUI (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|What
|85
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC