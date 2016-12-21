Algood driver arrested for hitting pe...

Algood driver arrested for hitting pedestrian

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

"The victim was thrown onto the windshield of Hall's vehicle when she was struck, and the victim went to Cookeville Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries," Algood Police Officer Johnny Cyrus said. Although there was no word this morning on the victim's condition, authorities said they believed her injuries were not life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alt right 1 hr Juan 9
Undercover STINGS 4 hr youSumBitches 7
Mark Loftis--Counselor 4 hr Not waiting around 8
Auction (Aug '11) 8 hr J Lea 12
Can't stand ungrateful bitter baby mamas. (Jun '16) 13 hr Lovely 10
Police 14 hr nutzaplente 4
Matt Wilson 16 hr Lacrosse 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC