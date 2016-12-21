Algood driver arrested for hitting pedestrian
"The victim was thrown onto the windshield of Hall's vehicle when she was struck, and the victim went to Cookeville Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries," Algood Police Officer Johnny Cyrus said. Although there was no word this morning on the victim's condition, authorities said they believed her injuries were not life threatening.
