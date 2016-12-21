Water main bursts

Water main bursts

Approximately 200 Cookeville residents were without water early this morning when a 6-inch main water line broke on Pleasant View Drive. Approximately 200 Cookeville residents were without water early this morning when a 6-inch main water line broke on Pleasant View Drive.

