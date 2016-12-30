THP Announces Plan For "No Refusal" Enforcement During New Year's Eve Holiday Period
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a "No Refusal" traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2016 New Year's Eve holiday period beginning Friday at 6 p.m., and concluding Sunday at 11:59 p.m. State troopers will perform saturation patrols and bar/tavern checks as well as seat belt, sobriety, and driver's license checkpoints during the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auction (Aug '11)
|42 min
|J Lea
|10
|good mom and pop restaurants in cookeville? (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|m and m cafe
|16
|Jonathan reed police obey him
|3 hr
|former gf
|15
|is he a good Handyman / Carpenter? (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|reliable
|10
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Tenured
|68
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Likeminded
|546
|Russell Stover Candies (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|sam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC