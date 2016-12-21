The Rev. Anne Livesay Rose

A memorial gathering will be held for The Rev. Ms. Anne Livesay Rose, 77, of Cookeville, today, Sunday, Jan. 1, from 3-4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Cookeville.

