The Rev. Anne Livesay Rose
A memorial gathering will be held for The Rev. Ms. Anne Livesay Rose, 77, of Cookeville, today, Sunday, Jan. 1, from 3-4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Cookeville.
