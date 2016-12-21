Ready to ring in the new year at the ...

Ready to ring in the new year at the Children's Museum

This year, kids can celebrate the new year without trying to stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve. The Cookeville Children's Museum will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and stay open until 2 p.m. to let kids ring in 2017 before their bed a From left, Hannah Rabchenia, 6; Lena Jackson, 6; and Saylor Landen, 7; prepare to ring in 2017 with a ball drop at the Cookeville Children's Museum.

