New TTU board introduced

New TTU board introduced

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Herald-Citizen

Tennessee Tech University's inaugural Board of Trustees met for the first time Tuesday - not to conduct business, but as an introduction as a group. Tennessee Tech president Phil Oldham enjoys a moment with new Tech board of trustees appointees Barry Wilmore, Trudy Harper and Johnny Stites during an informal gathering on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize here in public Frenches boots sales c... 4 min chad is craycray 11
Peter 53 min Charlie 3
poes dinnerbell 4 hr Daisymaegogo 24
Wendy Askins (Jul '15) 7 hr Nancy 98
child abuse 13 hr tax payers 6
Tom jones 14 hr AlleyCat87 1
Sarah Martin 18 hr nutzaplente 4
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,492

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC