Man facing charges in holiday hit-and...

Man facing charges in holiday hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A man has been issued more than a dozen charges and citations in connection with a holiday hit-and-run. A man has been issued more than a dozen charges and citations in connection with a holiday hit-and-run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cookeville 6th poorest in tennessee 3 min snickers 25
The poorly educated made a poorly-informed deci... 6 min Donald Duck 8
mark whited 34 min JFC 2
Jon Vinson 35 min Adolescent 10
Spring street deli closed 36 min JFC 2
Guy walking around in hooded clothing 38 min JFC 13
Tom jones 3 hr Smith 4
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC