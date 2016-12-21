Food truck serves free Christmas Eve meal
The Caney Fork Food Truck will serve a free Christmas Eve meal to the needy from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Green Market at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cookeville Rescue Mission on South Jefferson Avenue. Caney Fork Food Truck will serve a free hot meal on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Green Market at First Presbyterian Church in Cookeville and from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Cookeville Rescue Mission on South Jefferson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoke free Dogwood Park
|3 min
|smoke signals
|9
|Peter
|4 min
|nutzaplente
|6
|Bowmans and More Scammers
|7 hr
|Love Algood police
|45
|Tom jones
|9 hr
|Sir Walter brown eye
|3
|Apologize here in public Frenches boots sales c...
|9 hr
|nutzaplente
|12
|ZAXBYS Algood, Not sure about it. Thoughts?
|9 hr
|nutzaplente
|26
|dawn dropkick underwear for sale, is actually d...
|9 hr
|nutzaplente
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC