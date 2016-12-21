Food truck serves free Christmas Eve meal

The Caney Fork Food Truck will serve a free Christmas Eve meal to the needy from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Green Market at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cookeville Rescue Mission on South Jefferson Avenue. Caney Fork Food Truck will serve a free hot meal on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Green Market at First Presbyterian Church in Cookeville and from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Cookeville Rescue Mission on South Jefferson Avenue.

