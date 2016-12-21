Five stores fail tobacco compliance checks
Power of Putnam volunteers performed random undercover tobacco checks on 16 Putnam County businesses earlier this week. Clerks at five of those stores sold tobacco products to someone under the legal age limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize here in public Frenches boots sales c...
|4 min
|chad is craycray
|11
|Peter
|53 min
|Charlie
|3
|poes dinnerbell
|4 hr
|Daisymaegogo
|24
|Wendy Askins (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Nancy
|98
|child abuse
|13 hr
|tax payers
|6
|Tom jones
|14 hr
|AlleyCat87
|1
|Sarah Martin
|18 hr
|nutzaplente
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC