Cookeville Service Awards

Cookeville employees with 25 years of service are Paul Parrish, fire department; Sheila Julian, police department; and Marlin Haggard, water department. Cookeville employees with 20 years of service are, in front, from left, Kim Lacy, general department; Roger Phillips, gas department; Stephanie Roberts, gas department; in back, from left, are Chad McDonald, leisure services; David McConnell, public works; Cookeville Police Major Carl Sells; Cookeville Police Officer Glen Ramsey; Gary Allen, water department; and Tim Henry, water department.

