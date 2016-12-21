Cookeville sees increase in shoplifti...

Cookeville sees increase in shoplifting this holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Herald-Citizen

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - based on the Cookeville Police Department's increase in shoplifting calls. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - based on the Cookeville Police Department's increase in shoplifting calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize here in public Frenches boots sales c... 4 min chad is craycray 11
Peter 53 min Charlie 3
poes dinnerbell 4 hr Daisymaegogo 24
Wendy Askins (Jul '15) 7 hr Nancy 98
child abuse 13 hr tax payers 6
Tom jones 14 hr AlleyCat87 1
Sarah Martin 18 hr nutzaplente 4
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC