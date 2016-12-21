City's celebration continues this week near city hall
The event featuring a synthetic ice rink and two inflatable slides will be held Monday through Friday, from noon to 8 p.m., across from a Children and adults enjoy the synthetic ice rink at Cookeville's Downtown Ice event across from Dogwood Park last year. A crowd lined up last year to enjoy the Snowzilla slide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|happy to see obama go
|1 hr
|woopeee
|1
|Krystal Bowman
|1 hr
|Anon13
|4
|Is the food stamp office open tomorrow (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Jill
|11
|child abuse
|3 hr
|next jury meeting
|10
|What drugs do probation officers test for? (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Johns doe
|240
|Peter
|9 hr
|Charlie
|7
|Smoke free Dogwood Park
|9 hr
|nutzaplente
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC