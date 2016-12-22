Chancellor orders mediation in Bowen caseChancellor C.K. Smith has...
Chancellor C.K. Smith has ordered mediation within the next 90 days in an appeal case between former Lebanon police Chief Scott Bowen and the city of Lebanon. " ordered mediation within 90 days, and he said if we couldn't agree on someone , he would appoint one," Keith Williams, an attorney representing Bowen, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville 6th poorest in tennessee
|12 min
|truthful
|31
|ZAXBYS Algood, Not sure about it. Thoughts?
|19 min
|truthful
|27
|Money!
|20 min
|ktr123
|1
|Please Clean your Gym Brickhouse Crossville, Tn.
|26 min
|Mr Squat
|1
|Guy walking around in hooded clothing
|29 min
|True friend
|17
|Matt mcclain
|32 min
|Ruthiet1255
|21
|Cookeville city counsel
|41 min
|where
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC