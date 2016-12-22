Chancellor orders mediation in Bowen ...

Chancellor orders mediation in Bowen caseChancellor C.K. Smith has...

Chancellor C.K. Smith has ordered mediation within the next 90 days in an appeal case between former Lebanon police Chief Scott Bowen and the city of Lebanon. " ordered mediation within 90 days, and he said if we couldn't agree on someone , he would appoint one," Keith Williams, an attorney representing Bowen, said.

