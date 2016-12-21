Caves linked to area's future
On days like today, when rain is falling from the sky, it runs across streets, travels through ditches and pools in yards. Retired TTU geology professor Ric Finch captured this photo of Jerrell Killian years ago in the Tires-to-Spare Cave in Cookeville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigilante
|3 min
|Vigilante
|5
|Is the food stamp office open tomorrow (Nov '12)
|38 min
|Sinbad
|31
|Democrat meeting in Cookeville Dec 30,2016 @ 6...
|1 hr
|wondering
|15
|Cookeville 6th poorest in tennessee
|1 hr
|Jimbo
|29
|Bowmans and More Scammers
|2 hr
|Sniffer
|46
|What happen to Joe Harpe at Farm Bureau
|2 hr
|Sorrel
|8
|Presidents
|3 hr
|winner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC