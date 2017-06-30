Fogged windows lead to arrest of 2 mu...

Fogged windows lead to arrest of 2 murder suspects

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Conyers Police Department says that fogged windows ultimately led to the arrest of two men who were wanted for murder in different parts of the country. Officer Kelli Behrend was on routine patrol on June 30 when she noticed a vehicle with fogged windows in the the parking lot of a Motel 6 in the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several children, adult found dead after report... 19 hr Marti 1
A Day Without White Women Thu Mike 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Tue Musikologist 21
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Jun 23 Elmer 81
Nancy Harper Jun 16 Exposing evil 1
One sorry husband/daddy RICHARD MILES SEIBER JR Jun 16 Exposing evil 3
mcdonalds Jun '17 lucky2kno 1
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC