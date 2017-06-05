Rockdale NAACP honors four students with $1,000 scholarships
R: Pictured are Rockdale NAACP vice president Tommy Plummer; secretary Gladys Brown; Allene Eatman, Freedom Fund Banquet Chair; Kobe Bowen; Galilea Najera Garcia; Justine McPherson; Erica Frank; Ben Marsh, NAACP Education Committee chair; and Rockdale NAACP President Thomas Brantley, Jr. The Rev. Phyllis Hatcher, who also served on the committee, was not present for the photo.
