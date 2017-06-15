Bruce Maney
Bruce Noel Maney, 93, a native of Banks County, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Mr. Maney was born on October 31, 1923, in Banks County, to son of the the late George Dewey and Mary Maxwell Maney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|Jun 23
|Elmer
|81
|A Day Without White Women
|Jun 23
|Ellen
|3
|Nancy Harper
|Jun 16
|Exposing evil
|1
|One sorry husband/daddy RICHARD MILES SEIBER JR
|Jun 16
|Exposing evil
|3
|mcdonalds
|Jun 5
|lucky2kno
|1
|Fresh Water Tank
|Jun 2
|a_visitor
|1
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC