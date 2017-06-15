15,000 party at Atlanta DeKalb Carnival

15,000 party at Atlanta DeKalb Carnival

Atlanta DeKalb Carnival spectators lined both sides of the parade route on Covington Highway in Decatur on May 27. Organizers say the crowd easily topped 15,000. DeKalb Police closed several roads around the route for five and a half hours.

