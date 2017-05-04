Track and Field: Nine athletes from Apalachee, six from Winder-Barrow qualify for state meet
Nine athletes from Apalachee and six from Winder-Barrow placed in the top eight in their events last weekend at the GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals at Heritage High School in Conyers, earning themselves spots in the state meet May 11-13 at Carrollton High School. Apalachee sophomore hurdler Eli Morris won his heat in the boys 110-meter hurdles and finished with the second-fastest overall time.
