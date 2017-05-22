Teachers gave a teen with ADHD a 'Most Likely to Not Pay Attention' award
Two teachers at a Georgia middle school will not be returning to work after reportedly giving an "insensitive" award to a student, officials said. The incident occurred at a ceremony last week for eighth-graders at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta.
