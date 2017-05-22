Teachers gave a teen with ADHD a 'Mos...

Teachers gave a teen with ADHD a 'Most Likely to Not Pay Attention' award

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Two teachers at a Georgia middle school will not be returning to work after reportedly giving an "insensitive" award to a student, officials said. The incident occurred at a ceremony last week for eighth-graders at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresh Water Tank 2 hr a_visitor 1
News New logo coming for the City of Cedartown May 31 F You 3
Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12) May 20 Daniela182 3
A Day Without White Women May 20 Dr Grumbles 2
kroger on 78 closing down May 20 Dr Grumbles 3
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr '17 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr '17 ujks04 2
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC