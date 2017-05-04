Sheriff's Office Reports Incidents, Arrests
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to several reports of theft in the last week, including two in Turtle Cove. A permaport personal watercraft lift was stolen from an address on Parrot Court.
