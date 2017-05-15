Pratt vows $2 billion in U.S. investments

Appearing with President Trump at a World War II commemoration ceremony, and then later on Fox News television, Visy/Pratt Industries Global Chairman Anthony Pratt stated he is preparing to invest some $2 billion to expand his North American recycling, containerboard and box making operations. Conyers, Georgia-based Pratt Industries , the United States subsidiary of Visy/Pratt, started operating in the U.S. in the 1990s and now runs four recycled-content containerboard mills and a network of more than 15 recycling plants and more than 40 converting operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.