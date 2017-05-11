Photo Flash: 2017 Shuler Hensley Awar...

Photo Flash: 2017 Shuler Hensley Award Winners Announced; Parker...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 9th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards - were held in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on April 20. Scroll down for photos from the ceremony! Two of the evening's award winners, Parker Jennings and Ramone Nelson, will go on to compete with young performers from across the country for the coveted Jimmy Award as well as scholarships and professional opportunities. They are heading to New York to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, taking place at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway, on June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr 29 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Apr 25 Marti 77
kroger on 78 closing down Apr '17 Ghetto Wealth 2
Shaking my head at lithonia residents Apr '17 Ghetto Wealth 3
looking for a man (Jun '12) Mar '17 Lisa 12
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb '17 Lmao 13
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC