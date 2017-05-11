Photo Flash: 2017 Shuler Hensley Award Winners Announced; Parker...

The 9th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards - were held in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on April 20. Scroll down for photos from the ceremony! Two of the evening's award winners, Parker Jennings and Ramone Nelson, will go on to compete with young performers from across the country for the coveted Jimmy Award as well as scholarships and professional opportunities. They are heading to New York to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, taking place at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway, on June 26, 2017.

