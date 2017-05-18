New logo coming for the City of Cedartown

A new logo and redesigned website are coming for the City of Cedartown this summer, but local residents are going to have to wait before getting to see the updated looks. Public Information Officer Aimee Madden presented two potential candidates for the new logo during the Cedartown city commission's work session on May 1. She said the two designs - one featuring a clock for the 'o' in Cedartown, the other a tree in the 'a'- are not meant to replace Cedartown's seal, which has been used as the main emblem for the city for years.

