May 5, 2017 ] Growing tomorrow's Leaders with Rockdale Youth Leadership 2017 Education
Rockdale Youth Leadership celebrated the development of another cohort of young leaders at Rockdale County Public Schools with a graduation ceremony held May 1 at Rockdale Career Academy. The eight-month program, modeled after the Leadership Rockdale program and conducted by RCPS and the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, teaches sophomores about the industries, institutions, government agencies, and community in Conyers-Rockdale and Georgia.
