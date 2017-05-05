May 5, 2017 ] Growing tomorrow's Leaders with Rockdale Youth Leadership 2017 Education

Rockdale Youth Leadership celebrated the development of another cohort of young leaders at Rockdale County Public Schools with a graduation ceremony held May 1 at Rockdale Career Academy. The eight-month program, modeled after the Leadership Rockdale program and conducted by RCPS and the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, teaches sophomores about the industries, institutions, government agencies, and community in Conyers-Rockdale and Georgia.

