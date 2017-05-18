Jaywalker hit by two cars while tryin...

Jaywalker hit by two cars while trying to cross I-20

Georgia State Patrol says a driver was traveling west on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning when it hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the interstate. The incident occurred near the 80-mile marker of I-20, which is in the city of Conyers in Rockdale County.

