Jaywalker hit by two cars while trying to cross I-20
Georgia State Patrol says a driver was traveling west on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning when it hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the interstate. The incident occurred near the 80-mile marker of I-20, which is in the city of Conyers in Rockdale County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|Daniela182
|3
|A Day Without White Women
|Sat
|Dr Grumbles
|2
|kroger on 78 closing down
|Sat
|Dr Grumbles
|3
|Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14)
|Apr 29
|Logan_johnston
|10
|EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas
|Apr 26
|ujks04
|2
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|Apr 25
|Marti
|77
|Shaking my head at lithonia residents
|Apr '17
|Ghetto Wealth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC