Felton let go as Bulloch assistant superintendent, has job in Evans

Friday May 12

Dr. Mary Felton, assistant superintendent of the Bulloch County schools since January 2014, was not offered a renewed contract for 2017-18 and resigned this week, effective June 30. Meanwhile, Felton had a job lined up as an assistant principal at Claxton Elementary School in Evans County.

