Elderly couple diagnosed with dementia missing, Mattie's Call issued
Police are searching for an elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County. John David Long, 86, and Celeste Martin Long, 82, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday at a Wendy's location on Candler Road in Conyers.
