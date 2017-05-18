Elderly couple diagnosed with dementi...

Elderly couple diagnosed with dementia missing, Mattie's Call issued

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Police are searching for an elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County. John David Long, 86, and Celeste Martin Long, 82, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday at a Wendy's location on Candler Road in Conyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12) Sat Daniela182 3
A Day Without White Women Sat Dr Grumbles 2
kroger on 78 closing down Sat Dr Grumbles 3
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr 29 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Apr 25 Marti 77
Shaking my head at lithonia residents Apr '17 Ghetto Wealth 3
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC