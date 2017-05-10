Attorney Justin Kenney honored as Rockdale's 2016 FLIC Volunteer Attorney of the Year

Conyers attorney Justin T. Kenney of Lavigno & Kenney Attorneys at Law was honored recently as the "2016 Volunteer Attorney of the Year" for Rockdale County's Family Law Information Center , established by Rockdale Clerk of Courts Ruth A. Wilson. Kenney received a plaque and a $1,000 check to donate to the charity of his choice.

