Attorney Justin Kenney honored as Roc...

Attorney Justin Kenney honored as Rockdale's 2016 FLIC Volunteer Attorney of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: On Common Ground News

Conyers attorney Justin T. Kenney of Lavigno & Kenney Attorneys at Law was honored recently as the "2016 Volunteer Attorney of the Year" for Rockdale County's Family Law Information Center , established by Rockdale Clerk of Courts Ruth A. Wilson. Kenney received a plaque and a $1,000 check to donate to the charity of his choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Common Ground News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr 29 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Apr 25 Marti 77
kroger on 78 closing down Apr '17 Ghetto Wealth 2
Shaking my head at lithonia residents Apr '17 Ghetto Wealth 3
looking for a man (Jun '12) Mar '17 Lisa 12
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC