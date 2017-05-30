2 teachers dismissed after student with ADHD receives award for 'Most Likely to Not Pay Attention'
Two Atlanta-area middle school teachers have been dismissed of their duties after an eighth-grader with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder received the "Most Likely to Not Pay Attention" award earlier this week at a school assembly. Nicole Edwards' 14-year-old daughter received the award as part of the Spirit Week activities at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, located about 25 miles east of Atlanta, reported ABC affiliate WSB-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Conyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|Wed
|F You
|3
|Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12)
|May 20
|Daniela182
|3
|A Day Without White Women
|May 20
|Dr Grumbles
|2
|kroger on 78 closing down
|May 20
|Dr Grumbles
|3
|Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Logan_johnston
|10
|EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas
|Apr '17
|ujks04
|2
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Marti
|77
Find what you want!
Search Conyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC