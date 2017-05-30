2 teachers dismissed after student wi...

2 teachers dismissed after student with ADHD receives award for 'Most Likely to Not Pay Attention'

Sunday May 21 Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Two Atlanta-area middle school teachers have been dismissed of their duties after an eighth-grader with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder received the "Most Likely to Not Pay Attention" award earlier this week at a school assembly. Nicole Edwards' 14-year-old daughter received the award as part of the Spirit Week activities at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, located about 25 miles east of Atlanta, reported ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

