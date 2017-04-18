Mary Katherine 'Kaye' Hinton Plunkett
Mrs. Mary Katherine "Kaye" Hinton Plunkett, age 92, of Conyers, Georgia, died Monday, April 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hubert Plunkett, married 48 1/2 years.
