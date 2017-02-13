Rockdale seeks volunteers for 2017 SPLOST Oversight Committee
Rockdale County Government is seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the 2017 Special Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee as the current SPLOST nears an end . Interested county residents must apply by Feb. 7. County Clerk Jennifer Rutledge will work with the Board of Commissioners to review applications.
