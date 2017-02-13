Rockdale seeks volunteers for 2017 SP...

Rockdale seeks volunteers for 2017 SPLOST Oversight Committee

Thursday Feb 2

Rockdale County Government is seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the 2017 Special Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee as the current SPLOST nears an end . Interested county residents must apply by Feb. 7. County Clerk Jennifer Rutledge will work with the Board of Commissioners to review applications.

Conyers, GA

