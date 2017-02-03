Rockdale NAACP Heritage Celebration h...

Rockdale NAACP Heritage Celebration honors cultural ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cross Roads News

Musicians, singers, dancers, spoken word artists and a comedian will be featured at the Rockdale NAACP's 2017 Black History & Heritage Celebration on Feb. 11 at the Rockdale County Auditorium in Conyers. The program will include performances by producer, singer and songwriter Derrick Monk; spoken word artist Georgia Me, a Tony, Emmy and Peabody Award winner; Uhuru African Dance group; actress and comedian Mz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa... Jan 22 washingmachine 19
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan 20 sad 6
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan 18 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan 18 Marti 1
Jobs? Jan 18 Marti 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
SBLC-BG-Proof of funds direct from issuing bank (Jul '09) Sep '16 isearch4search 4
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC