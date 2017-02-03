Rockdale NAACP Heritage Celebration honors cultural ...

Musicians, singers, dancers, spoken word artists and a comedian will be featured at the Rockdale NAACP's 2017 Black History & Heritage Celebration on Feb. 11 at the Rockdale County Auditorium in Conyers. The program will include performances by producer, singer and songwriter Derrick Monk; spoken word artist Georgia Me, a Tony, Emmy and Peabody Award winner; Uhuru African Dance group; actress and comedian Mz.

