Mother and 15-month-old daughter battle cancer together

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In June 2016, 31-year-old Heather Wilson from Conyers, Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain cancer doctors deemed "inoperable." Five days before Christmas, Wilson's 15-month-old daughter, London, was admitted to the hospital for a germ cell tumor.

