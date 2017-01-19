Brentwood Services Administrators Inc...

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Opens First Office in Georgia

Wednesday Jan 18

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. has opened a new claims office in Conyers, Ga., according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of the third-party administrator. Overseeing the operations in the Conyers office is Cheryl Hill, claim supervisor.

