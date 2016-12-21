Cherokee Co. Sheriff's investigator c...

Cherokee Co. Sheriff's investigator catches burglary suspect in the act

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says one of his investigators caught a man in the act of stealing from a home. On Monday, Dec. 26, Investigator Brent Snead was passing by a home on Highway 411 when he noticed a man taking items from the residence and loading them into a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Respirtory Therapist Jeremy Sisk 4 hr Hey_yawl 6
Looking 4 hr Hey_yawl 3
narco (Feb '16) Dec 20 EDDIE 3
Jeanie del vacchio Dec 9 I have proof 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 20
News Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Former Gwinnett T... 61
black fraternities (Apr '16) Nov '16 BeEatingYou 2
See all Conyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conyers Forum Now

Conyers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conyers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Conyers, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC