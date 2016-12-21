Cherokee Co. Sheriff's investigator catches burglary suspect in the act
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says one of his investigators caught a man in the act of stealing from a home. On Monday, Dec. 26, Investigator Brent Snead was passing by a home on Highway 411 when he noticed a man taking items from the residence and loading them into a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Respirtory Therapist Jeremy Sisk
|4 hr
|Hey_yawl
|6
|Looking
|4 hr
|Hey_yawl
|3
|narco (Feb '16)
|Dec 20
|EDDIE
|3
|Jeanie del vacchio
|Dec 9
|I have proof
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|20
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|black fraternities (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|BeEatingYou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC