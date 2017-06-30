Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 2
The Myrtle Beach Wesley Chancel Choir sings last year for its second annual "American Celebration Concert." The group's 2017 Fourth of July-themed performance will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Conway Discussions
|1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Joe T
|25
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|LocalPoPo
|29
|ocean blvd shooting
|Fri
|butch
|37
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Jun 30
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 30
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Jun 29
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Jun 29
|junkiescum
|1
