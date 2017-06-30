Owning fireworks in some Horry County...

Owning fireworks in some Horry County cities could cost you up to $310 in fines

Monday Jul 3

Did you know that having fireworks in Myrtle Beach and in North Myrtle Beach could cost you hundreds of dollars in fines? Two men from Albemarle, N.C., were cited with fireworks violations Sunday after police say they saw them setting off fireworks on the beach at 1 a.m. Officers caught up with the men at the 12th Avenue North beach access, where 21-year-old Scott William Horton was found holding a firework, according to an incident report. Elliot Dillion Timothy Tyler, 21, was charged with discharging fireworks after admitting to police he was the one who set them off, according to the report.

